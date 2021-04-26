Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeAstraZeneca says EU legal action over COVID-19 vaccine supply is without merit

Reuters
1 minute read

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) on Monday said that legal action by the European Union against the pharmaceutical company over the supply of its COVID-19 vaccine was without merit and pledged to defend itself strongly in court.

"AstraZeneca has fully complied with the Advance Purchase Agreement with the European Commission and will strongly defend itself in court. We believe any litigation is without merit and we welcome this opportunity to resolve this dispute as soon as possible," AstraZeneca said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 1:54 PM UTCFrench primary pupils return to school despite high COVID numbers

France sent primary and nursery pupils back to school on Monday, the first phase of reopening after a three-week COVID-19 lockdown, even as daily new infections remained stubbornly high.

EuropeUK denies that Johnson said ‘let the bodies pile high’
EuropeEuropean Union will let vaccinated Americans visit this summer - official
EuropeAnalysis: Viable plan or security theatre? Europe embraces digital health pass
EuropeAfter rival's "old school" charge, Laschet wants pioneering era for Germany