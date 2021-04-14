Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeAstraZeneca says respects Denmark's decision to stop using its vaccine

Reuters
1 minute read

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Wednesday it respected the decision of Danish health regulators to stop using the company's COVID-19 vaccine altogether because of a possible link to cases of a very rare type of blood clot. read more

"We recognise and respect the decision taken by Sundhedsstyrelsen (heath agency) in Denmark," the company said in a statement, adding that it was a matter for each country to decide over vaccination programmes based on local conditions.

"We will continue to collaborate with the regulators and local authorities in order to provide all available data to inform their decisions," the group added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · April 15, 2021 · 7:49 PM UTCEuropean Parliament gives initial backing to UK trade deal

The European Parliament's committees on relations with Britain on Thursday voted overwhelmingly in favour of the post-Brexit trade and cooperation agreement, clearing the path to its final ratification.

EuropeNotre-Dame cathedral ‘holding up’ two years after Paris fire
EuropeUK scientists find higher risk of brain clots from COVID-19 compared with vaccines
Europe176-year-old time capsule revealed in cross on Hungarian cathedral
EuropeLow to medium risk of Russian invasion of Ukraine in next few weeks -US general