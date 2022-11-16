Attacks in Ukraine during G20 shows Putin's contempt for international rules, Spain's PM says















MADRID, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The attacks in Ukraine during the G20 summit in Indonesia this week shows Russian President Vladimir Putin's contempt towards international rules, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.

Sanchez also entirely blamed Russia for the crises on the food and energy markets in a news conference following the closure of the summit.

Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Catherine Macdonald











