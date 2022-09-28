Austria condemns 'illegal sham referenda' held in Ukraine















BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Austria condemned the "illegal sham referenda" held in four occupied regions of Ukraine on joining Russia, said the Austrian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

"The sham referenda lack any legitimacy under international law and will not be recognized by us - just like an annexation of Ukrainian territories will of course not be recognized," it said.

Russian-installed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities of votes in favour of joining Russia. read more

Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers











