Austria condemns 'illegal sham referenda' held in Ukraine

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Austria condemned the "illegal sham referenda" held in four occupied regions of Ukraine on joining Russia, said the Austrian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday.
"The sham referenda lack any legitimacy under international law and will not be recognized by us - just like an annexation of Ukrainian territories will of course not be recognized," it said.
Russian-installed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities of votes in favour of joining Russia. read more
