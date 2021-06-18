Austria to provide a million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Western Balkans

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz welcomes Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zoran Tegeltija to the Western Balkans conference, outside the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA, June 18 (Reuters) - Austria will provide a million doses of coronavirus vaccine to the countries of the Western Balkans in addition to the doses it is funnelling towards the region on behalf of the European Union, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

Kurz made the announcement at a news conference after a summit with his counterparts from the countries of the former Yugoslavia that are not European Union member states. An envoy from Albania also attended. read more

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.