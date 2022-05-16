Austria says EU will find agreement on Russia sanctions in the next days

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - Austria expects the European Union to agree on a sixth sanctions package on Russia in the coming days, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

"I am confident that we will manage to get the sixth sanctions package done in the next days," Schallenberg told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

"It is clear that there still is a certain need for discussion but I believe we should aim to have these discussions where they belong, at the council, in order not give an image of disaccord in public. Russia is watching us."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, editing by Robin Emmott

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.