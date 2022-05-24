Austria to suspend requirement to wear face masks for three months

A woman looks at face masks at a store after the Austrian government announced a lockdown including the closure of all non-essential shops, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA, May 24 (Reuters) - Austria is suspending the requirement to wear face masks in essential shops and on public transport as coronavirus infections have fallen and are expected to remain low in the summer, Health Minister Johannes Rauch said on Tuesday.

The suspension will start on June 1 and last for three months, Rauch told a news conference. The government expects the requirement will come back in the autumn, he added.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Heavens

