Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Austrian visit to Moscow to tell Putin the truth, minister says

1 minute read

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer attends a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

AMSTERDAM, April 11 (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer's visit to meet Vladimir Putin on Monday is meant to tell the Russian president the truth about the war in Ukraine, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

"It makes a difference to be face to face and tell him what the reality is: that this president has de facto lost the war morally", Schallenberg said upon his arrival for a meeting with EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

"It should be in his own interest that someone tells him the truth. I think it is important and we owe it to ourselves if we want to save human lives."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Bart Meijer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.