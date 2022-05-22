Austria's first case of monkeypox confirmed, Vienna health authority says

VIENNA, May 22 (Reuters) - Austria's first case of monkeypox has been confirmed, Vienna's health authority said on Sunday after reporting the case as suspected.

"Suspected case of pox viruses confirmed," the health authority said on Twitter, adding that the male patient had tested positive for the viruses and given his symptoms it was safe to assume it was monkeypox. He was taken to a city hospital on Sunday with fever and skin lesions, it said.

loading

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.