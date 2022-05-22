Austria's first suspected monkeypox case reported in Vienna

VIENNA, May 22 (Reuters) - Austria's first suspected case of monkeypox has been reported in Vienna, a 35-year-old man who was taken to hospital overnight, national broadcaster ORF said on Sunday, citing a spokesman for the city's top health official.

The patient had symptoms typical of the illness, including a slight fever and pustules on his face, ORF said, adding that tests should determine whether it is in fact monkeypox by Sunday night.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.