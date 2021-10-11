Skip to main content

Europe

Austria's Schallenberg sworn in as chancellor after Kurz quits

1 minute read

Austria's designated Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and successor of Sebastian Kurz walks along the street after a meeting with President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna, Austria October 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was sworn in as chancellor on Monday after fellow conservative Sebastian Kurz stepped down as Austria's leader in the face of corruption allegations to keep the ruling coalition with the Greens alive.

Schallenberg was sworn in at a ceremony in President Alexander Van der Bellen's office along with his successor as foreign minister, Michael Linhart, who like Schallenberg is a career diplomat and had been serving as ambassador to France.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 11:28 AM UTC

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says his prison has designated him a terrorist

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday that a prison commission had designated him an extremist and a terrorist, but officially no longer regarded him as a flight risk.

Europe
EU to issue penalty payment request to Poland over Turow in due time
Europe
Czech president's health condition is stable - hospital
Europe
"Brexit can happen here", Poles demonstrate in support of EU membership
Europe
New Austrian leader takes office as opposition say Kurz remains in charge