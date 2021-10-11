Austria's Schallenberg sworn in as chancellor after Kurz quits

Austria's designated Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and successor of Sebastian Kurz walks along the street after a meeting with President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna, Austria October 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was sworn in as chancellor on Monday after fellow conservative Sebastian Kurz stepped down as Austria's leader in the face of corruption allegations to keep the ruling coalition with the Greens alive.

Schallenberg was sworn in at a ceremony in President Alexander Van der Bellen's office along with his successor as foreign minister, Michael Linhart, who like Schallenberg is a career diplomat and had been serving as ambassador to France.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.