Austria's unvaccinated will remain in lockdown next week, chancellor says
VIENNA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The unvaccinated will remain in lockdown when Austria's general lockdown lifts on Sunday, new Chancellor Karl Nehammer confirmed on Tuesday, the day after he took office.
It was no longer a question of whether the general lockdown would end on Sunday as planned but how, and consultations on that would take place on Wednesday, Nehammer told a news conference.
