Austria's unvaccinated will remain in lockdown next week, chancellor says

A sandwich is seen in a closed cafe as the Austrian government imposed a fourth national coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Vienna, Austria, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The unvaccinated will remain in lockdown when Austria's general lockdown lifts on Sunday, new Chancellor Karl Nehammer confirmed on Tuesday, the day after he took office.

It was no longer a question of whether the general lockdown would end on Sunday as planned but how, and consultations on that would take place on Wednesday, Nehammer told a news conference.

