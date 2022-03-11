Avalanche in Austria kills three, injures one

ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - An avalanche in Austria killed three people and injured another on Friday, police in Lower Austria province said.

The Oesterreich paper said rescue teams pulled the three bodies from the avalanche in the Lackenhof resort by the Oetscher ski area, while the fourth person was badly hurt.

A police spokesperson gave no more details while the investigation continued.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alex Richardson

