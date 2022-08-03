Azerbaijan demands withdrawal of Armenian troops around Nagorno-Karabakh, fighting rages

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry on Wednesday demanded the disarmament of "illegal Armenian formations" around the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh after clashes erupted around the enclave.

Earlier, Azerbaijan said one of its soldiers had been killed in fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian-backed separatist government had earlier announced a partial mobilisation of its population.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Chris Reese

