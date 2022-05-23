Azovstal fighters to face trial in breakaway region -Ifax cites separatist leader

Head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin speaks during a news conference in Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 23 (Reuters) - The leader of Ukraine's breakaway Donetsk People's Republic on Monday said the fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol will a face trial in the separatist region, Interfax news agency reported.

"The prisoners from Azovstal are being held on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," Interfax quoted Denis Pushilin as saying. "Organising an international tribunal on the republic's territory is also planned."

The report did not specify what charges the fighters would face.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.