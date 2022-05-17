Azovstal fighters who surrendered will be treated in line with international norms - Kremlin

A wounded service member of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol is transported on a stretcher out of a bus, which arrived under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Novoazovsk, Ukraine May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 17 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant would be treated "in accordance with international standards", and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had guaranteed this.

Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that more than 250 Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant had surrendered after many weeks under siege. read more

Reporting by Reuters

