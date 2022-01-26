BA.2 subvariant of Omicron appears more contagious than BA.1, Denmark says

Guests enjoy a glass of wine outside the cafe Huks Fluks, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in Copenhagen, Denmark April 21, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Emil Helms via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus, which has become the dominant one in Denmark, appears more contagious than the BA.1 subvariant, Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Wednesday in a national address.

"There is no evidence that the BA.2 variant causes more disease, but it must be more contagious," Heunicke told a news conference.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.