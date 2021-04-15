Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeBaltic foreign ministers visiting Ukraine 'to express support'

Reuters
1 minute read

The foreign ministers of EU members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania arrived in Ukraine on Thursday morning to show solidarity with the country in the face of a Russian military buildup, an Estonian ministry spokeswoman said.

"The mission of the joint visit is to express strong support to Ukraine and reconfirm support for its territorial integrity and sovereignty," spokeswoman Aari Lemmik told Reuters.

"In recent weeks we have seen an unfortunate spike of violence and intensity of the armed confrontation in Donbass, and we are really worried about the buildup of Russian troops that have been deployed along the border of Ukraine and the occupied territories", she said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · April 15, 2021 · 7:49 PM UTCEuropean Parliament gives initial backing to UK trade deal

The European Parliament's committees on relations with Britain on Thursday voted overwhelmingly in favour of the post-Brexit trade and cooperation agreement, clearing the path to its final ratification.

EuropeNotre-Dame cathedral ‘holding up’ two years after Paris fire
EuropeUK scientists find higher risk of brain clots from COVID-19 compared with vaccines
Europe176-year-old time capsule revealed in cross on Hungarian cathedral
EuropeLow to medium risk of Russian invasion of Ukraine in next few weeks -US general