1 minute read
Ban on Russian oil and gas imports will be needed at some point-EU's Michel
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BRUSSELS, April 6 (Reuters) - The European Union will have to introduce measures against imports of Russian oil and even gas at some point as a way to pressure Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel said on Wednesday.
"I think that measures on oil and even gas will also be needed sooner or later," Michel told the European Parliament.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Benoit Van Overstraeten
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.