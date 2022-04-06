Ban on Russian oil and gas imports will be needed at some point-EU's Michel

European Council President Charles Michel arrives at the European Council building to speak with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the Chinese President Xi Jinping via video conference at an EU China summit in Brussels, Belgium April 1, 2022. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, April 6 (Reuters) - The European Union will have to introduce measures against imports of Russian oil and even gas at some point as a way to pressure Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"I think that measures on oil and even gas will also be needed sooner or later," Michel told the European Parliament.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.