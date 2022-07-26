Bank of Spain Governor says will probably revise down Spain's GDP outlook for 2022, 2023

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Spain Governor Spain Governor says will probably revise sightly downwards Spain's economic growth for 2022 and even more significantly for 2023, Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday.

De Cos said this would also apply to the eurozone's economic growth outlook.

On Tuesday, the Spanish government raised its inflation forecasts for 2022 and 2023 and lowered its economic growth target for 2023. read more

Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Corian Pons; editing by Emma Pinedo

