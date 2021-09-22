Skip to main content

Europe

Barry Callebaut makes new appointments to exec committee

1 minute read

Employees of chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut prepare chocolates after the company's annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut (BARN.S) has made two changes to its executive committee, appointing Masha Vis-Mertens as its new Chief Human Resources Officer and Massimo Selmo as Chief Procurement Officer.

Both changes will be effective from October 1, 2021, the Swiss chocolate maker said on Wednesday.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · September 21, 2021 · 7:11 PM UTC

German Social Democrats' lead narrows days before election

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) saw their lead over Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives narrow in a poll published on Tuesday, pointing to a tightening race just five days before a federal election.

Europe
German would-be kingmaker sees legal cannabis but little else with SPD/Greens alliance
Europe
DraftKings courts UK's Entain with $22.4 bln offer as U.S. sports betting spurs deals
Europe
Russia was behind Litvinenko assassination, European court finds
Europe
German auto giants place their bets on hydrogen cars