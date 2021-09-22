Barry Callebaut makes new appointments to exec committee

Employees of chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut prepare chocolates after the company's annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut (BARN.S) has made two changes to its executive committee, appointing Masha Vis-Mertens as its new Chief Human Resources Officer and Massimo Selmo as Chief Procurement Officer.

Both changes will be effective from October 1, 2021, the Swiss chocolate maker said on Wednesday.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

