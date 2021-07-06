Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Belarus to cut diplomatic staff in Lithuania to minimum

1 minute read

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Belarus told Lithuania it will cut its diplomatic presence in its European Union neighbour to a minimum until the latter scraps "unfriendly" initiatives against Minsk, the Belarusian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Belarus has been at loggerheads with Lithuania and the EU as they imposed economic sanctions on Russia's ally, targeting its export industries and access to finance after Minsk forced a Ryanair flight to land and arrested a dissident blogger aboard.

Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, on Tuesday threatened to stop the transit of EU goods via his country to Russia and China in retaliation for EU sanctions. read more

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:46 PM UTCSpain says non-consensual sex is rape, toughens sexual violence laws

The Spanish government approved a law on Tuesday to define all non-consensual sex as rape, part of a legislative overhaul that toughens penalties for sexual harassment and mandates more support systems for victims.

EuropePope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican
EuropeExplainer: Why did Pope Francis need surgery?
EuropeRetired German political scientist charged with spying for China
EuropeRescue boat with hundreds of migrants on board asks EU to find it a port