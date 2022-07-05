Belarus freezes foreign holdings in 190 companies

July 5 (Reuters) - Belarus said on Tuesday it was freezing foreign shareholdings in 190 Belarusian companies, including EPAM Systems and Lukoil Belarus, in response to Western sanctions for its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and human rights violations.

A decree published on the official legislative portal said shareholders from countries that "commit unfriendly actions against Belarusian legal entities and/or individuals are prohibited from disposing of their shares."

