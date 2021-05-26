Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EuropeBelarus leader accuses West of using plane incident to try to undermine him

Reuters
3 minute read
1/4

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers a speech during a meeting with parliamentarians, members of the Constitutional Commission and representatives of public administration bodies, in Minsk, Belarus May 26, 2021. Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday accused the West of trying to use the diversion of a Ryanair plane at the weekend to wage hybrid war against him and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident.

In his first comments after what some European politicians described as a "state-sponsored hijacking" on Sunday, Lukashenko said he had acted legally and in accordance with all international norms, but that 'ill-wishers' were trying to use the plane episode to try to undermine his rule.

"As we predicted our ill-wishers from outside the country and from inside the country changed their methods of attack on the state," Lukashenko told parliament.

"They (the ill-wishers) have crossed many red lines and have abandoned common sense and human morals."

Airlines re-routed flights to avoid Belarus's airspace on Tuesday and Belarusian planes faced a possible ban from Europe, as international outrage mounted over Minsk forcing down a jetliner and arresting a dissident journalist on board. read more

Belarusian air control advised the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius to divert to Minsk, according to a transcript, due to what turned out to be a hoax bomb threat. Belarus also scrambled a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the passenger plane.

Belarusian authorities then swiftly detained Roman Protasevich, a dissident journalist who had been travelling on board the plane, along with his girlfriend. Both face criminal charges.

Lukashenko, according to Russia's TASS news agency, said Protasevich had planned a "bloody rebellion" in Belarus.

The Western response to the plane diversion was part of a "hybrid war" against his country and he would respond harshly to any sanctions or provocations, the Belta news agency reported him as telling parliament.

Mass protests erupted against President Alexander Lukashenko last summer after he declared victory in a presidential election that his opponents said was rigged, but they lost momentum amid a sweeping crackdown by the authorities.

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Wednesday the opposition was preparing to stage a new phase of active anti-government protests in Belarus.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 9:27 AM UTCStalled EU treaty close to collapse as Swiss cabinet meets

A framework to simplify and strengthen ties between Switzerland and the European Union was close to collapsing on Wednesday as the Bern government met to consider breaking off talks over ratification of a draft treaty struck in 2018.

EuropeGirlfriend of Belarusian blogger ‘confesses’ in video, opposition cries foul
EuropeDeath threats and arrests: Belarus opposition media struggles at home and abroad
EuropeFrench COVID-19 cases, patient numbers and deaths fall further
EuropeEU expects to get more than a billion COVID-19 shots by September