1 minute read
Belarus leader asks Putin to deploy more S-400 missiles near Minsk, media reports
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he had asked Russia's President Vladimir Putin to deploy an additional S-400 missile complex west of Minsk, the RIA news agency reported, citing another news agency, Belta.
The complex is needed to defend the territory of Belarus, Lukashenko was quoted as saying.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.