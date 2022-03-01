Belarus leader asks Putin to deploy more S-400 missiles near Minsk, media reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a meeting with military officials in Minsk, Belarus February 24, 2022. Nikolay Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he had asked Russia's President Vladimir Putin to deploy an additional S-400 missile complex west of Minsk, the RIA news agency reported, citing another news agency, Belta.

The complex is needed to defend the territory of Belarus, Lukashenko was quoted as saying.

