Belarus leader Lukashenko to discuss transfer of some powers -Belta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan September 16, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he planned next week to discuss the possibility of transferring some presidential powers to the government and local authorities, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

It was not immediately clear what powers Lukashenko was talking about. Lukashenko faced the biggest protests of his 27-year rule last year, but weathered them with support from Russia.

