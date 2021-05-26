Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EuropeBelarus leader says he expects no more mass protests after opposition announces new phase

Reuters
1 minute read

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers a speech during a meeting with parliamentarians, members of the Constitutional Commission and representatives of public administration bodies, in Minsk, Belarus May 26, 2021. Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in televised comments on Wednesday that he believed there would be no repeat of the mass protests that erupted last summer.

The comments came shortly after exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said Lukashenko's opponents were preparing to stage a new phase of active anti-government protests in Belarus.

Mass protests broke out last summer after Lukashenko declared victory in a presidential election that his opponents said was rigged, but they lost momentum amid a sweeping crackdown by the authorities.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 9:27 AM UTCStalled EU treaty close to collapse as Swiss cabinet meets

A framework to simplify and strengthen ties between Switzerland and the European Union was close to collapsing on Wednesday as the Bern government met to consider breaking off talks over ratification of a draft treaty struck in 2018.

EuropeGirlfriend of Belarusian blogger ‘confesses’ in video, opposition cries foul
EuropeDeath threats and arrests: Belarus opposition media struggles at home and abroad
EuropeFrench COVID-19 cases, patient numbers and deaths fall further
EuropeEU expects to get more than a billion COVID-19 shots by September