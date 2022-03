Belarus leader says Minsk won't join Russian operation in Ukraine, Belta reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko observes training launches of ballistic missiles as part of the exercise of the strategic deterrence force, in Moscow, Russia February 19, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Belarus has no plans to join Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Lukashenko denied Kyiv's allegations that Russian troops were attacking Ukraine from Belarus' territory, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

