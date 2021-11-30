Belarus leader, in U-Turn, says annexed Crimea is legally Russian - RIA

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks to migrants as he visits the transport and logistics centre Bruzgi on the Belarusian-Polish border, in the Grodno region, Belarus November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 was legally Russian territory, the RIA news agency reported, a stark change in his public stance.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia, but did not recognise the peninsula as Russian after Moscow seized the territory. The annexation drew condemnation and sanctions from the West. Most of the world continues to recognise Crimea as Ukrainian territory. Kyiv wants it back.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.