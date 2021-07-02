Europe
Belarus' Lukashenko orders closure of border with Ukraine - BelTA
MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko ordered on Friday the full closure of Belarus' border with neighbouring Ukraine, citing security reasons, BelTA state news agency reported.
Lukashenko told a gathering marking the country's Independence Day that rebel groups that were planning to carry out a coup were uncovered in Belarus, BelTA reported.
"A huge amount of weapons is coming from Ukraine to Belarus. That's why I ordered border-security forces to fully close the border with Ukraine," Lukashenko said.
Belarus' stand-off with the West intensified recently after it scrambled a warplane to force a Ryanair flight to land in order to arrest a government critic who was on the aircraft. Western countries condemned this move and imposed sanctions to punish Belarus.
