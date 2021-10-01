Skip to main content

Europe

Belarus president says hundreds detained after Minsk shooting incident

1 minute read

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that hundreds of people had been detained following a shooting incident in which an IT worker and a KGB officer died in Minsk, the state news agency Belta reported.

Belarusian authorities said KGB officers shot dead a 31-year-old man on Tuesday after he resisted law enforcement officers. Human rights group Viasna-96 said 84 people had been detained after the shooting incident. Reuters could not independently confirm the number of detainees.

"We will not forgive them for the death of this guy," Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying, referring to the death of the KGB officer.

Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 10:53 AM UTC

German 'kingmakers' meet on coalition, courted by would-be kings

Germany's Greens and Free Democrats met on Friday for a second round of exploratory talks aimed at finding common ground on which to form a new coalition government with either the Social Democrats or conservatives, both of whom have courted them.

Europe
Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?
Europe
Buy British: UK pig farmers urge retailers to shun cheaper EU pork
Europe
Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills nine people
Europe
Georgian ex-leader says he is back home despite jail threat, authorities deny