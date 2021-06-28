Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Europe

Belarus recalls envoy from Brussels after EU sanctions on Minsk

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Belarus on Monday recalled its permanent representative to the European Union for consultations after Brussels imposed economic sanctions in response to Belarus authorities forcing a Ryanair passenger flight to land in Minsk. read more

The Belarusian foreign ministry suggested the EU representative in Minsk also leave for consultations and said those responsible for the sanctions, which target Belarus's main export industries and access to finance, would be banned from entering Belarus.

Bei den Regionalwahlen in Frankreich hat die rechtsextreme Partei von Marine Le Pen auch in der zweiten Runde einen Rückschlag erhalten. In zwei umkämpften Regionen verfehlte die Partei Rassemblement National am Sonntag Prognosen zufolge den selbst erhofften Sieg beim Stichentscheid. Die Wahlen, deren erste Runde vor einer Woche bereits mit einem Dämpfer für Le Pen endete, gelten als Testlauf für die Präsidentschaftswahl im kommenden Jahr.

