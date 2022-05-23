Belarus says it is checking combat-readiness of army equipment

A helicopter is seen in the sky during the International Army Games 2019 at a shooting range near the village of Mukhovets, Belarus, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

May 23 (Reuters) - Belarus's army has begun checking its weaponry and logistics equipment to make sure they are combat-ready, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

In a statement, it said the army was carrying out checks on equipment in long-term storage.

"The inspection will determine the condition of the equipment and its readiness to carry out its tasks," it said.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

