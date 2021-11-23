Belarus says it is sending back some migrants - report

Migrants stay in the transport and logistics centre Bruzgi on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus November 22, 2021. Andrei Pokumeiko/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Belarus's interior ministry said on Tuesday 118 migrants had left the country a day earlier and more would depart on Tuesday, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the bloc via Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Minsk over President Alexander Lukashenko's crushing of protests against his disputed re-election last year.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Giles Elgood

