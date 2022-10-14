Belarus says Russian troops will soon arrive for joint deployment















Oct 14 (Reuters) - Belarus said on Friday that Russian troops would soon be arriving to take part in a "regional grouping" of forces to protect its borders.

"Troops from the Russian component of the Regional Grouping of Forces will start arriving in Belarus in the next few days," the Minsk defence ministry said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier this week that his troops would deploy with Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, citing what he said were threats from Ukraine and the West.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey











