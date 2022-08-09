Belarus to stage air force drills this month

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Belarus' air force will stage military training exercises from Aug. 9-25, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The exercises will involve live firing and be held in two stages, from Aug. 9-11 in Belarus and then at the Ashuluk training base in Russia between Aug. 22 and 25, the ministry said.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

