Belarus to stage air force drills this month
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Belarus' air force will stage military training exercises from Aug. 9-25, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.
The exercises will involve live firing and be held in two stages, from Aug. 9-11 in Belarus and then at the Ashuluk training base in Russia between Aug. 22 and 25, the ministry said.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
