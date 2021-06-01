Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Belarus tells Putin it will investigate arrested Russian citizen

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko take a boat trip off the Black Sea coast, Russia May 29, 2021. Sputnik/Sergei Ilyin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told his Russian counterpart that the investigation into Sofia Sapega, the detained girlfriend of an arrested dissident blogger, would take place in Belarus, the state-run Belta news agency said on Tuesday.

Sapega, a Russian citizen, was detained alongside her boyfriend Roman Protasevich on May 23 after their plane was forced to land in Minsk.

"The investigation of both individuals will be held in Belarus," Belta cited Lukashenko as saying. "I told the President of Russia this," he added, referring to talks held with President Vladimir Putin in Sochi last week. read more

