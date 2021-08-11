Belarus tells US to cut embassy staff by Sept. 1, RIA says

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Belarus has told the United States to reduce its embassy staff in Minsk and revoked its consent to the appointment of Julie Fisher as the ambassador in response to the latest sanctions by Washington, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

RIA quoted a Belarus foreign ministry spokesman as saying Minsk wants embassy staff reduced to five people by Sept. 1.

Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Alison Williams

