Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says
MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that troops from the ex-Soviet country could take part in Russia's military operation against Ukraine if needed, the Belta news agency reported.
Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams
