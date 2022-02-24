Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko observes training launches of ballistic missiles as part of the exercise of the strategic deterrence force, in Moscow, Russia February 19, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that troops from the ex-Soviet country could take part in Russia's military operation against Ukraine if needed, the Belta news agency reported.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

