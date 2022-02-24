Belgian PM says EU needs Russian sanctions that "bite"

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo arrives at a European Union leaders last-minute summit to discuss the crisis between Ukraine and Russia, in Brussels, Belgium February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday EU countries should go for strong additional sanctions against Russia, especially its ruling elite, after Moscow launched a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.

"We don't need sanctions that bark, we need sanctions that bite, that have a big impact on the Russian side", De Croo told journalists before an extraordinary meeting of the European Union leaders to agree how to punish Moscow.

"We need to make it extremely difficult for them to operate in the international environment", he added.

Reporting by Bart Meijer, Marine Strauss and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

