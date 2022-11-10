Belgian police officer stabbed to death in Brussels - media reports

[1/4] Belgian police officers keep guard after an attack in which a police officer was killed, in Brussels, Belgium November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Clement Rossignol















BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A police officer was stabbed to death on Thursday evening in the north Brussels commune of Schaerbeek, while another was injured, Belgian media reported on Thursday.

Belgium's federal prosecutors, who handle cases of terrorism and organised crime, were not immediately available to confirm media reports of a suspected terror attack.

Belgian newspaper Le Soir said the attacker had threatened a police station earlier in the day before being taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

"Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. Today's drama demonstrates this once again," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Marine Strauss; Editing by Sandra Maler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.