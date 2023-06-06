Belgian police raid EU parliament office of Qatargate suspect















BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - Belgian police on Tuesday raided the office of Marc Tarabella, a Belgian EU lawmaker and suspect in a corruption scandal, his lawyer told Reuters.

Maxim Toller said "it's unbelievable" that this is only the first time his client's office is being raided, months after he was charged with corruption in the cash-for-influence scandal that rocked the European Parliament and which has been dubbed Qatargate.

"My client asked for his office to be raided as part of the investigation as he is innocent," Toller said.

Politico, which first reported the development, also said the office of another EU lawmaker and Qatargate suspect Andrea Cozzolino had also been raided on Tuesday, but Reuters couldn't immediately confirm this.

Cozzolino's lawyer was not available for comment but has previously denied any wrongdoing.

The Belgian prosecutor's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The so-called Qatargate started last December when authorities charged four people linked to the European Parliament - which sits in the Belgian capital Brussels - over allegations that World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision making.

Qatar has said it had no involvement in the corruption scandal.

Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.