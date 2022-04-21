Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Belgian vice-PM steps down temporarily to take care of husband

1 minute read

Belgium's Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes attends a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2021. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BRUSSELS, April 21 (Reuters) - Belgian vice-Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs minister Sophie Wilmes said on Thursday she will temporarily step down from the government to take care of her husband, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

"This difficult hardship is not without consequences for my family, and therefore also for my role within the Belgian government," she said in a statement.

Wilmes, who was Belgium's Prime Minister between 2019 and 2020 and the first woman in that role, will take leave at least until summer, when she and her family will re-evaluate the situation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.