Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Belgium raises flood death toll to 37, further six missing

1 minute read

Rescuers search for victims in a car after heavy rainfall in Trooz, Belgium, July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - Belgian authorities raised the death toll on Thursday from last week's burst rivers and flash floods to 37, with a further six people missing.

Belgium's crisis centre, which is coordinating the rescue and relief operation, raised the number of fatalities from a previous 32. It said police experts had so far identified 32 of the deceased.

In western Germany, floods killed at least 160 people.

The Belgian centre added that, of 473 people reported missing, there was still no trace of six.

"For some people there is a possible sign of life, but for others, there is unfortunately a very strong chance that they will be among the fatalities," the centre said in a statement.

In Germany, more than 170 people died in last week's flooding, the country's worst natural disaster in more than half a century, and thousands were missing. read more

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:35 PM UTCPreparing to bow out, Merkel too busy to think about life after office

Germany's Angela Merkel made clear on Thursday she would keep working on issues such as climate change till her last day as chancellor but, inscrutable as ever, gave little away about her plans once she leaves office after a September 26 election.

EuropeHungary to hold referendum on LGBT issues by early 2022
EuropeU.S., Germany strike Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal to push back on Russian 'aggression'
EuropeCyprus appeals to UN Security Council over Varosha; Turkey defiant
EuropeEXCLUSIVE French minister rejects UK Brexit renegotiation request