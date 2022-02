Belgium to send machine guns and grenade launches to help Ukraine, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks about current situation in Kyiv, in Ukraine, February 26, 2022, in this still image taken from a handout video. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine will receive 3,000 machine guns and 200 anti-tank grenade launchers from Belgium, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a tweet on Sunday.

Ukraine has called on Western allies for weaponry and financial support as it fights to repel a large-scale Russian invasion.

