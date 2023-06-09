Belgium to supply Ukraine with 105mm ammunition worth $35 mln















BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - Belgium will supply Ukraine with 105mm artillery rounds worth 32.4 million euros ($35 million), a spokesperson for Belgium's defence ministry said on Friday.

The ammunition will be purchased from Belgian industry and will be delivered as soon as possible, a statement said.

With this additional support, Belgium has so far provided 306 million euros in lethal and non-lethal military support to Ukraine.

($1 = 0.9289 euros)

Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.