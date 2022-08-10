The beluga whale that was in River Seine has died - local authority

A rescuer reaches out a hand to a Beluga whale as firefighters and members of a search and rescue team pull up a net to rescue the whale, which had strayed into France's Seine river, near the Notre-Dame-de-la-Garenne lock in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, France, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The beluga whale which was lifted out of the River Seine earlier on Wednesday has died, despite the mission to save it, according to local authorities.

"Despite an unprecedented rescue operation for the beluga, we are sad to announce the death of the cetacean," the prefect of the Calvados department, said on Twitter.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

