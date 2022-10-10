Berlin has no plans to support joint EU debt for loans - source















BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Germany has no plans to back a joint European Union debt issuance, a government source told Reuters on Monday, denying a media report saying Chancellor Olaf Scholz supported joint debt issuances to tackle the energy crisis.

"Such plans are not known in the government," the source said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Jonathan Oatis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.