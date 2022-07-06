Berlin looking at more ways to ease cost of living crisis- Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz answers questions during a question and answer session of the Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - Germany's government is working with social partners on more ways to ease the burden of rising prices on citizens, in addition to two multi-billion packages of relief measures already passed, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament on Wednesday.

Scholz earlier this week kicked off a series of meetings with employers and trade unions to discuss how to meet workers' demands for pay rises without driving inflation further in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to spiral even further.

"Not everything has been done with these two steps, and while they are only just being implemented, we are starting the discussion about what actually needs to be done in the future so that ... all citizens can get by," Scholz told lawmakers.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Sarah Marsh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.