Berlin police give all clear after emergency alert at school

BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - Berlin police gave the all clear after receiving an emergency alert on Wednesday morning about a man roaming around classrooms at a local school carrying a weapon-like object and stowing bags in the building.

The operation ended at around 12:50 p.m. (1050 GMT) without such a man being found, a police spokesperson said.

Students and teachers had been asked via loudspeaker to stay in their classrooms while emergency services searched the building looking for the man.

Reporting by Nette Noestlinger; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Friederike Heine, Madeline Chambers and Andrew Heavens















